An electrical fire broke out aboard the littoral combat ship Milwaukee while it was undergoing maintenance at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Friday afternoon.

Thirteen people who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene and released, and officials reported no other injuries.

The fire was called away at 1:41 p.m.

“Ship’s crew and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue have extinguished the fire and are desmoking the affected spaces,” the Navy said in a statement early Friday evening. “All Navy and contractor personnel are accounted for and safe. The Navy will investigate the cause of the fire and determine the extent of the damage.”

A boom has been placed around this ship as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Correction: an earlier version of this story misstated the nomenclature involving the ship fire. The Milwaukee suffered a Class C electrical fire.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.