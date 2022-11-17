The amphibious transport dock John P. Murtha is underway again after returning to San Diego Tuesday from deployment to address a maintenance issue.

The ship got underway earlier this month with the amphibious assault ship Makin Island and embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, but Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said the vessel returned to port “to evaluate a maintenance issue.”

Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Spaziano, an ESG3 spokeswoman, told Navy Times Thursday that the ship is now underway “following a brief in-port period to repair the ship’s lube oil system.”

“The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet,” Spaziano said in an email to Navy Times.

USNI News was the first to report that the John P. Murtha returned to San Diego and previously reported the ship deployed on Nov. 9.

The amphib was commissioned in 2016 and named after the late Rep. John P. Murtha of Pennsylvania. Murtha, who served as a Marine Corps officer, was the first elected member of the House of Representatives who served in the Vietnam War.