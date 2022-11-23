The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256.

Go here to see who made the cut.

The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%.

Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5 advancement opportunities decreased this cycle to about 17.4%, down from about 18.3% last cycle.

On the E-6 front, advancement opportunities also decreased, from 8.3% in the previous cycle to about 7.5% this cycle.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.