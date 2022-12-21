Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday.

Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death.

Navy officials said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation remains ongoing.

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all San Diego-based SEAL teams, said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

Ramirez enlisted in 1996 and was commissioned in 2004.

He took command of SEAL Team 1 last month and arrived to the unit in June, according to his releasable service record and command officials.

His awards and decorations accrued over nearly 27 years of service include five Bronze Star Medals, two with the Combat “V” device denoting valor and acts of heroism.

Ramirez also has three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, among many others.

He is the second SEAL team commander to die in roughly the past year.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commander of SEAL Team 8, died on Dec. 4, 2021, after falling during a helicopter rope training event in Virginia.

The Army conducted the investigation into Bourgeois’ death and has yet to release the document, but officials told Navy Times in October that several issues led to the officer’s death, including communications issues within the Army helicopter from which Bourgeois was rappelling and a lack of communication between the aircrew and a partner ground force.

