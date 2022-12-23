A fire broke out early Friday aboard the guided-missile destroyer Carney while it was pier-side at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

Few details were released by Navy officials Friday, but six sailors were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer.

The fire was called away at about 3:43 a.m. Friday and the ship’s crew was able to extinguish the fire and de-smoke the affected spaces, Fischer said.

First responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted the sailors on scene who suffered smoke inhalation.

Fischer did not provide further details on the fire Friday but said the Navy had launched an investigation into its cause and the extent of the damage.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.