The Navy is implementing a barracks “bill of rights” to uphold “high quality” living conditions for sailors and to pave a way for them to report issues without fear of retribution.

The bill of rights, which came after Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and fleet commanders determined improved unaccompanied housing would boost sailor morale, stipulates that residents have a right to “reside in a community that is safe, secure and meets applicable health and environmental standards,” as well as the right to functioning fixtures, appliances and utilities.

The document also ensures that residents may report inadequate standards of living to their chain of command or to unaccompanied housing staff without jeopardizing their careers and without concern of retaliation. Residents are also guaranteed they will not encounter decreased services or harassment for reporting issues.

The bill of rights also requires sailors in unaccompanied housing to “take pride and ownership of your assigned quarters, common areas and amenities;’’ allow access to spaces for inspections, maintenance and repairs; and report any issues to unaccompanied housing staff in a timely manner.

“The Navy is committed to providing high quality accommodations to all Sailors, especially those residing in UH,” said Steve Drumm, Navy Installations Command director of housing, in a news release.

“This Bill of Rights & Responsibilities makes it clear what guarantees we promise UH residents while establishing what their obligations are for maintaining their housing,” Drumm said. “These barracks are their homes, and they are expected to maintain cleanliness and report maintenance issues in a timely manner, which can be done quickly and conveniently by utilizing our new QR Code maintenance reporting process.”

Navy Installations Command said other initiatives underway include “the development of an interface between enterprise Military Housing, the property management system for housing, and MAXIMO, the maintenance management system for the Public Works Department.”

“This automated exchange will improve the tracking of maintenance requests, from request through completion,” Destiny Sibert, a spokesperson for Navy Installations Command, said in an email to Navy Times.

Sibert said if a sailor feels his or her rights are being violated, the individual may raise the concerns with unaccompanied housing managers and/or the military chain of command.

Installation commanding officers have until May 26 to post the bill of rights in unaccompanied housing facilities and include it in the new resident orientation materials.