The latest secretive underwater vehicle for delivering Navy SEALs to mission destinations achieved initial operational capability late last month.

The so-called “dry combat submersible” is a sort of mini-submarine that can launch from a regular Navy sub with SEALS inside, according to U.S. Special Operations Command and the mini-sub’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

While SEALs have deployed in minisubs for decades, this latest submersible is the first that allows them to do so without having to wear a wetsuit or be exposed to weather or the water during the trip.

The new submersible “provides safe, clandestine delivery for occupants over long distances in a completely dry environment and features a lock-in and lock-out chamber,” Lockheed said in a press release announcing the milestone. “Occupants arrive at the mission warm, rested, hydrated and ready.”

It measures nearly 40-feet long and can fit up to eight special operators, according to a Defense Department fact sheet on the program.

Members of SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team Two launch one of the team's minisubs from the back of the attack submarine Philadelphia on a training exercise in May 2005. A new "dry combat submersible" has reached initial operating capability. (Chief Photographer's Mate Andrew McKaskle/Navy)

The submersible is battery-powered and operated by two pilots, allowing teams to deploy on longer-duration missions, according to the DoD.

SOCOM officials said Naval Special Warfare Command personnel are not currently fielding the new submersible, and they did not indicate when SEALs might be enjoying the dry ride by Navy Times’ deadline.

