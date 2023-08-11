The Navy’s newest destroyer, the Carl M. Levin, arrived at its first homeport in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Monday.

The Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided-missile destroyer (DDG 120) was christened in October 2021 at Bath Iron Works in Maine and commissioned on June 24 in Baltimore.

RELATED

Its transit to Hawaii included port calls in Newport, Rhode Island; Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; and San Diego, according to the Navy.

Along the way the ship buttoned up a bevy of certifications and evolutions, including flight quarters, gun shoots, small boat operations and underway replenishments.

RELATED

The crew also got to spend time in Aruba before transiting the Panama Canal, and also visited Ecuador.

The Navy now has 73 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in service.

The ship is named for the late Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan, a former chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“We are proud to join our comrades in the defense of Hawaii,” the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Kelly Craft, said in a statement.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.