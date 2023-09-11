Editor’s note: this story has been updated.

The Navy fired the second-in-command of the Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center on Sept. 1, officials confirmed Monday.

Few details were provided regarding precisely why Cmdr. Brandon T. DeHaan was relieved as the unit’s executive officer, but Navy Personnel Command officials said the relief came after a command investigation into DeHaan, and that sailor pay and benefits were not impacted.

DeHaan had been with the unit since April 2022.

The center oversees pay and personnel transaction processing.

Lt. Cmdr. Leonardo Nicasio has assumed the duties of the center’s executive officer.

Military.com first reported DeHaan’s firing.

