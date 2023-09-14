This story has been updated.

A lockdown aboard Naval Station Everett, Washington, was lifted early Thursday evening after authorities determined that a suspicious device found in a vehicle at the gate earlier that afternoon was not a threat.

Security personnel were alerted to the package at about 1:15 p.m. local time, and one base building was evacuated, according to a brief command statement.

Officials announced that all was clear at 5 p.m.

Those on base were directed to stay inside and shelter in place.

West Marine Drive outside the base was closed in both directions as officials assessed the device, according to the Everett Police Department.

The Navy provided no further details on the incident.

