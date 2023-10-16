The Navy is offering big bucks to some explosive ordnance disposal officers — if they remain in the service for a few more years.

Under a new policy, the Navy is now breaking up its incentives into two-year increments, while also offering larger amounts of cash to those who agree to four more years of service up front, according to a message to the fleet issued Friday.

Under the new EOD bonus system, eligible lieutenants can sign a four-year contract to score a $72,000 bonus, or agree to $12,500 annually for two more years of service, according to the naval administrative message, or NAVADMIN. Those who sign on for another two years after that can receive another two-year incentive, totaling $50,000 over four years.

Lieutenant commanders could also rake in $100,000 if they agree to four more years of service. Also on the table: a two-year contract for a total of $30,000. The two-year option also allows officers to sign on for another two years at the same rate, totaling $60,000 over four years of service.

“Service Members will receive their initial bonus amount upon agreement acceptance and then in annual anniversary payments through the term of the agreement,” the NAVADMIN states.

Eligible lieutenants must complete six years of service for the two or four-year bonuses, and eight years of service for the additional two-year incentive. Eligible lieutenant commanders must complete 10 years of service.

Those within one year of eligibility may apply through their commanding officer, who must also provide officers with a written endorsement. All must be medically and physically qualified to serve on sea duty.

Should an officer become ineligible for the bonus, payments will stop, but officers will not need to return past payments, according to Friday’s NAVADMIN.

The retention bonus is a departure from the traditional incentives offered to explosive ordnance disposal lieutenants and lieutenant commanders.

Previously, lieutenants were offered $20,000 annually to commit to an additional four years of service, or $15,000 annually for another three years of service. Both options were available after seven years of service.

Additionally, lieutenant commanders were eligible for an initial payment of $22,000 after twelve years of service, and then two subsequent annual payments of $12,000 if they committed to another three years.

EOD officers are tasked with detonating and demolishing hazardous munitions or outdated explosives, and neutralizing ordnances like sea mines and torpedoes.