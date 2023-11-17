When Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed as the Navy’s 33rd chief of naval operations on Nov. 2, history was made.

For the first time in the sea service’s 248 years, a woman is serving as the Navy’s top officer and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, we want to hear from Navy women, past and present, about what this milestone means to you.

Send your thoughts to Diana Correll at dcorrell@militarytimes.com.

Are you heartened by Franchetti breaking this glass ceiling? What has been your experience as a woman in the Navy, and what issues do you hope to see Franchetti focus on in particular?

Anonymity can be granted upon request, and we hope to hear from both active-duty and former sailors.