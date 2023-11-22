The Navy released its advancement quotas and results for E-4 to E-6 sailors this week — and active duty E-3s and E-4s have a much higher likelihood of being promoted than they did last year.

Check out the advancement results here.

That higher likelihood is in part due to a policy the Navy introduced this year that allows junior sailors to automatically advance to the rank of E-4 in 30 months for most career fields, as the service shifts to billet-based advancement.

Overall, active duty E-3s had a nearly 43 percent chance of promoting to E-4, up from 34 percent last year. More than 12,400 junior sailors are advancing to E-4 this cycle.

Among sailors serving in the Training and Administration of the Reserve program, more than 240 are advancing to E-4. That translates to a 44 percent chance of being promoted – down from the 47 percent chance last year.

Additionally, active duty E-4s had an almost 54 percent chance of advancing to E-5. That’s an increase from 24 percent last advancement cycle. Nearly 8,900 sailors are advancing to E-5 this cycle.

Reserve sailors had a 36 percent chance of advancing to E-5, up from 37 percent last year. More than 245 Reserve sailors are advancing to E-5 this year.

For active duty E-5s, there was roughly a 12 percent chance of advancing to E-6, slightly down from the nearly 14 percent chance they did last year. Just over 4,100 sailors are advancing to E-6 this cycle.

Reserve sailors’ odds of promoting to E-6 went down from 15 percent last year, to 8 percent this year. Just over 125 Reserve sailors are advancing to E-6.