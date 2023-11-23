The Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down “multiple one-way attack drones” Thursday while operating in the Red Sea, the second time the warship has intercepted such drones in the past eight days.

U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that the drones were launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury,” CENTCOM said.

It remains unclear if the attack drones were targeting Hudner when Thursday’s intercept occurred.

The destroyer shot down another drone on Nov. 15 that officials also said was launched from Yemen.

That follows fellow destroyer Carney shooting down cruise missiles and drones on Oct. 19 in the Red Sea.

U.S. officials at the time said Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen launched the barrage toward Israel, the same week that U.S. ground forces in Iraq and Syria came under drone attack, incidents that have continued and prompted retaliatory U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.