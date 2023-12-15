The Navy is offering hundreds of dollars each month in extra incentive pay to recruiters after the service missed its recruitment goals for active duty enlisted sailors by more than 7,450 accessions in fiscal year 2023.

Some enlisted recruiters in the pay grades E-4 through E-8 are now eligible for up to $500 a month via an expansion of assignment incentive pay program, according to the Navy.

Those assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Groups Portland, Northern Plains, Heartland, Great Lakes, Ohio River Valley, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New England, and Mid America may qualify for the incentive pay.

Billets eligible for the expanded program were scheduled to be listed on MyNavy Assignment this month, according to the Navy.

New recruiters pursuing orders to a Navy Recruiting Command to fill a 803R NEC billet are eligible, while Career Recruiter Force sailors are not.

“Sailors force-distributed by the Navy to [assignment incentive pay]-approved locations are authorized to receive half of the approved maximum rate if they fail to bid for a recruiting assignment,” a Navy news release said. “Definite Recall Sailors with NEC 803R assigned to the approved [Navy Talent Acquisition Groups] are authorized to receive half of the approved maximum rate.”

The Navy and the other service branches struggled with recruiting last year, which military leaders have attributed to more thorough medical screenings, fewer Americans eligible to serve and low civilian unemployment.

“The best part of this program is that when combined with the Special Duty Assignment Pay, the financial incentive to become a Recruiter is significant,” Lt. Cmdr. Douglas Duckert, Navy Recruiting Command director of military manning, said in a Navy news release. “I think that this will definitely help in markets that need highly motivated recruiters.”

In October, the Navy revealed it recruited 30,236 new active duty sailors in fiscal 2023, failing to hit the 37,700 target number accessions for the year. The service also recruited 1,948 Reserve enlisted personnel, a drop from its 3,000 goal.

The Navy also didn’t meet its officer goals, recruiting only 2,080 new active duty officers rather than the 2,532 target, and 1,167 Reserve officers rather than the 1,940 troops target.

The Navy said in October it is shooting to recruit 40,600 new active duty enlisted personnel in fiscal year 2024, plus 7,619 Reserve enlisted personnel. The service is aiming for 2,807 new active duty and 1,785 Reserve officers in 2024.