The Navy pulled a downed MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from San Diego Bay on Saturday, a few days after a Thursday mishap sent it into the drink.

All six crew members aboard the survived the crash, which happened during a training event.

They are all in good condition and were released from the hospital on Friday, according to a Navy statement.

RELATED

A mobile diving and salvage company assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3 recovered the aircraft from 15 feet of water on Saturday.

“Once stabilized on an afloat barge, the aircraft was moved to Naval Base Coronado and offloaded onto the pier,” the Navy said in a statement. “The effort lasted nearly ten hours.”

The mishap’s cause remains under investigation.

The aircraft was from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41. The fleet replacement squadron is based at Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula. It trains air crews on the MH-60R Seahawk, according to its website.

The MH-60R Seahawk is the Navy’s main helicopter for anti-submarine warfare but it can perform a wide variety of missions, including reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.