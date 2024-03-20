The commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group 8 was relieved of command Wednesday for reasons the Navy has not disclosed.

Capt. Richard A. Zaszewski was fired as head of the group “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief statement.

As with all other CO firings, the Navy declined to provide further details regarding why the officer was fired.

Zaszewski could not be reached for comment.

RELATED

Capt. Stig Sanness has assumed commodore duties for the group, and the Navy said there is no impact to the group’s readiness.

Naval Special Warfare Group 8 was established in August 2021 and folded in Naval Special Warfare Groups 3 and 10, which were disestablished.

In a release announcing Naval Special Warfare Group 8′s establishment, the Navy said the unit would converge “undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communication capabilities.”

Zaszewski is at least the fifth commanding officer the Navy has relieved this year, and the second commodore.

The Navy fired the commanding officer of the guided-missile submarine Ohio’s gold crew earlier this month.

The commodore for Destroyer Squadron 2 was fired in early February, the same month that the commanding officer of the Japan-based destroyer Howard was relieved. The commanding officer of the guided-missile submarine Georgia was relieved of command in January as well.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.