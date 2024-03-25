A sailor died earlier this month aboard their ship during a deployment, according to the Navy.

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Riddle, 30, died on March 16 after being found unresponsive in the berthing area of the destroyer Halsey while the ship was underway in the Indian Ocean, according to U.S. 7th Fleet. Attempts to revive Riddle were unsuccessful, and the sailor was pronounced dead.

The Navy has not provided the cause of Riddle’s death, but 7th Fleet said that “a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team (SPRINT) has been deployed to the ship and grief and counseling services are being provided to our Sailors.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this time,” 7th Fleet said. “The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation.”

No other details were immediately provided.

Riddle is at least the second sailor to die aboard a deployed Navy warship in recent weeks.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, 34, died Wednesday due to a non-combat related incident that is now under investigation, the Navy announced Saturday.

He was deployed aboard the destroyer Mason, which is currently operating in the Red Sea.

The Navy has not provided further details on his death.

Riddle’s obituary describes the sailor as one with a “vibrant spirit and warm heart.”

When Riddle’s mother shaved her head while undergoing cancer treatment, Riddle did the same as a sign of solidarity, according to the obituary.

“Throughout his life, Elijah possessed an unwavering commitment to his loved ones,” the obituary read. “His kindness knew no bounds, and he approached every interaction with empathy and compassion. Whether it was lending a helping hand or offering words of encouragement, Elijah’s presence had a remarkable impact on those fortunate enough to cross his path.”

The Halsey is part of the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, which deployed to the Pacific in January. The destroyer is based out of San Diego in California.