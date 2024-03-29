For the second day in a row, U.S. forces in the Middle East took out a wave of attack drones launched over the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Thursday, U.S. forces engaged and destroyed four attack drones that “were aimed at a Coalition vessel and a U.S. warship,” according to U.S. Central Command.

The Houthi drones were taken out in self-defense, according to CENTCOM, and no injuries or damage was reported.

CENTCOM did not identify the U.S. warship involved in Thursday’s engagement or which assets were used to take out the drones, but multiple Navy destroyers have been on station in the Red Sea since October, intercepting Houthi missiles and drones at a near-daily rate.

An unidentified U.S. warship also took out four Houthi attack drones that were targeting the ship on Wednesday in the Red Sea.

“It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM said in a statement about Thursday’s encounter. “These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.