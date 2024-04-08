The Army and the Navy are set to begin building a humanitarian pier off the Gaza coast using a capability known as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS.

Have you helped field JLOTS during an exercise in recent years? If so, we want to hear from you.

What are the main challenges in successfully using JLOTS? What do you think of the Gaza mission? Are the questions being raised about deploying JLOTS to Gaza justified or overblown, in your view?

Send your thoughts to geoffz@militarytimes.com. Anonymity can be granted upon request if we use any of your insight in further stories.

Thank you for your help, and for your service.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.