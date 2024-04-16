Unlawful maiming charges filed against a Navy captain in 2022 were dismissed in 2023, according to Virginia court records and the officer’s civilian defense attorney.

The charges against Capt. Dennis J. Turner were dismissed in July 2023, and expunged from Turner’s record in December 2023.

“I can confirm that both criminal charges were dismissed (nolle prosequi) and the Hampton Circuit Court granted the expungement petition for both charges,” David Good, Turner’s defense attorney, confirmed to Navy Times in an email.

