The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and its 4,500 embarked sailors and Marines have deployed to Europe, the sea service announced.

Led by the amphibious assault ship Wasp, the group includes the amphibious transport dock ship New York, the dock landing ship Oak Hill and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable).

The group was certified to deploy following a training exercise last month.

“The Wasp ARG is ready,” Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 4, said in a statement. “I’m confident in the skill and unwavering commitment of our team.”

Operating within the European waters of U.S. 6th Fleet, Wasp, New York and their embarked Marines are participating in the multinational BALTOPS 24 exercise this week, according to the Marines.

The exercise focuses on the Baltic region and is also part of the Defense Department’s Large Scale Global Exercise series of events, which seek to foster greater cooperation and trust when operating with allies, the Marines said in a release.

