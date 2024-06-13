A Navy chief in Florida died last week during a surface rescue swimmer refresher course at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, officials confirmed.

Chief Naval Aircrewman Peter Lagosh, 41, was on an “intermediate stop” at NAS Jacksonville en route to a permanent change of station move to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 in Japan at the time of his death Tuesday, June 4, according to the Navy.

Officials declined to provide further details on what happened, citing an ongoing Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe.

Lagosh was attending a course for training Navy rescue swimmers.

“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and shipmates of the Sailor during this difficult time,” Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement. “Grief counseling services and support are available through the appropriate chains of command and through chaplains.”

Lagosh enlisted in 2007 and became a chief in 2020.

A GoFundMe account that states it is raising money to support Lagosh’s widow and children says the chief had recently come off a tour as a Navy recruiter in Virginia and had volunteered for the Japan assignment.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.