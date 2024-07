Naval aviators: We want to hear why you are leaving – or staying – in the service.

As the Navy offers hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep aviators Navy, we want to learn what issues your community is facing.

What is preventing aviators from remaining in the service, and what could be done to improve retention efforts?

Email dstancy@militarytimes.com to share your story, insight and experiences. Anonymity can be granted upon request.

Thanks in advance for your help.