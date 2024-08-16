Ten sailors aboard two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters were hospitalized Thursday following an “incident” on the training ranges at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, the Navy said.

The mishap occurred during a routine training event at roughly 7:25 p.m. local time, and all crew members were transported to the hospital afterwards for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The service said that all have been released from the hospital, and that it is investigating the matter further.

No other details on what happened have been released.

“Security personnel from NAS Fallon have secured the mishap site, which is on the Fallon Range Training Complex in a remote location,” the Navy said in a statement Friday.

The helos were assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 and were at Fallon to conduct “comprehensive, integrated training in both real and simulated environments,” the Navy said.

The unit is part of Carrier Air Wing 5, based in Japan. The carrier air wing will remain in Japan as the service switches out the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan with the carrier George Washington as its Japan-based carrier.