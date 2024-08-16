Three sailors and a Marine were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal this month for saving another Marine’s life during a mishap at a live-fire range in July.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos Calvillo, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Wegner, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Efrain Barrera, and Cpl. Cullen Potter received the award Aug. 11 during a ceremony at Camp Wilson in California.

Officials provided few details about the incident, other than to say that it took place during a service-level training exercise, and that the troops stepped in to provide aid to the Marine while awaiting a helicopter evacuation. Such actions included applying pressure to a wound to prevent blood loss.

All are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

“The immediate and responsive actions of our Marine and sailors exemplify the professionalism and readiness that we value as a unit,” Lt. Col. Ted Driscoll, the battalion’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

“Because of their swift actions, along with the additional support of other Marines, sailors, and civilians from the battalion, Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, a Marine is still alive and on the road to recovery,” Driscoll said.

An investigation into the mishap is ongoing, and the injured Marine is no longer in the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the 2nd Marine Division.

The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal is awarded to sailors and Marines through heroic or meritorious achievement or service.