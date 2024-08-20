The Navy announced Tuesday the latest crop of sailors selected for advancement to chief petty officer by the Fiscal Year 2025 E-7 selection boards.

Go here to read the full list.

“Strong competition between qualified professionals is one of the strengths of our Navy and your selection speaks highly of your abilities,” a naval administrative message, or NAVADMIN, announcing the results states.

The message notes that specific dates of advancement will be published by the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center.

