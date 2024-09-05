An 18-year-old sailor died Saturday after being shot in San Diego, according to the Navy and police.

Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Albert Lee Soto was shot early Saturday and was assigned to the destroyer Pinckney, officials said.

Police received reports at 12:49 a.m. of shots fired in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, and a responding officer found Soto suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

After CPR was administered at the scene, Soto was transported to a local hospital and died from his wounds shortly after.

Soto was involved in an altercation with a group of men inside a nearby nightclub before the shooting, according to San Diego police, but detectives have not confirmed whether the two incidents involving the sailor are related.

The suspects in Soto’s shooting are described as four Black males wearing dark clothing who were last seen running eastbound on F Street, police said.

Individuals with pertinent information are urged to contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A New York native, Soto enlisted in the Navy in October.

“Our thoughts are with the Sailor’s family, friends, and shipmates,” Naval Surface Forces spokesperson Lt. Grace Kording said in a statement. “The Navy is providing support during this difficult time.”

