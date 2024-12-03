The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Tuesday, the service announced.

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Bourque was relieved as the head of NRC Cheyenne by Capt. Christopher Peppel, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief release.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Navy said.

No other reason was provided for Bourque’s dismissal. The Navy rarely provides any insight into the firing of commanding officers beyond the “loss of confidence” statement.

Bourque, who assumed command of NRC Cheyenne in December 2023, has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Reserve Forces Command.

Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Nichols has temporarily assumed command of NRC Cheyenne, according to the service.

NRC Cheyenne is a subordinate command of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett based in Everett, Washington.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.