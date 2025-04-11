The Navy relieved the commanding officer and command master chief of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 on Friday, the service announced.

Cmdr. Brett Robblee and Command Master Chief Felix Phillips were relieved by Capt. Christopher Milner, commander of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to perform leadership duties,” the Navy said in a brief release.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for its leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the service said.

The release did not provide additional details on the dismissals. The Navy uses the “loss of confidence” phrase as a blanket statement when relieving senior leadership.

MSRON 4 CO Cmdr. Brett Robblee, left, and Command Master Chief Felix Phillips were relieved from their duties "due to a loss of confidence" in their ability to lead, the Navy said. (U.S. Navy)

Capt. Jason Labott, deputy commander of MESG 2, has assumed duties as MSRON 4′s commanding officer, while Command Master Chief Clayton Alek-Finkelman, former command master chief for MESG 2, is performing the duties of command master chief.

Robblee, who assumed command of MSRON 4 in June 2024, previously served as deputy director of future operations and plans for commander, 2nd Fleet, according to his bio on the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command website, which has since been deleted.

Before reporting to MSRON 4 in October 2023, Phillips most recently served as command master chief of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121, known as VAW-121, in Norfolk, Virginia, according to his Navy Expeditionary Combat Command bio, which has also been deleted.

Robblee and Phillips have been temporarily reassigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, the Navy said.

MSRON 4 is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Navy maritime expeditionary security forces protect U.S. assets in and near ports, harbors and coastal waterways, the release notes.

