How is the new force-wide travel ban impacting you and your family? We need to hear from sailors.

4 days ago
The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship is seen docked at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he has asked the Navy to prepare its two hospital ships — the USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort in New York — for deployment to aid against the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Have you been impacted by the new stop-movement order that has halted all travel across the Defense Department?

How is this affecting your unit?

How is this affecting your family?

How is this impacting mission readiness?

Does anyone in your unit or your family have the coronavirus?

Navy Times wants to hear from sailors about how things are going at the local level.

Tell us where you are and what’s happening. Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

