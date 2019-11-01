Just when it appeared Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen had heard the cries of the chicken sandwich-less bellies of overseas troops, service members cast to far corners of the world were dealt another crushing blow to their esprit de corps.

The fastfood chain was readying a re-launch of its wildly popular crispy chicken delicacy when the Army and Air Force Exchange Service announced the sandwich so good it once led to gun violence would at long last also be available at the 34 Popeyes locations on overseas installations.

Morale soared instantaneously, reports of unit cohesion spread like wildfire, and much like post-World War II, the number of expected pregnancies skyrocketed.

And then with a mighty shout — in the form of a Facebook post Tuesday — the walls of Jericho came tumbling down.

“Y’all … the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd,” the official Exchange Facebook post announced in a correction to the initial statement. "Then every day at Select Exchange Popeyes locations.

“CONUS ONLY.”

The words cut deep, penetrating the cavernous void that should be occupied by fried chicken, pickles, and a buttermilk brioche bun.

Exchange spokesperson Julie Mitchell confirmed to Stars and Stripes that the first report was indeed an error. As before, Mitchell said, the Exchange is working to bring the sandwich the New Yorker called an “exquisite slab of chicken breast, hefty and juicy and snow-white, in its crenellated armor of that uncommonly crisp fried batter” to bases worldwide.

“As soon as we know when we can launch it globally, we’ll tell the world,” Mitchell told Stripes.

The chain, which set the world ablaze Aug. 12 with the release of the new sandwich, was forced to surrender production of the $3.99 dish just two weeks after its debut enraptured millions.

Sandwiches were flying out of the frier at a rate — about 1,000 sandwiches a day per store — that significantly outpaced the speed in which processing centers could decapitate chickens.

Craig Barr of Tennessee even became so incensed at the nonexistent sandwiches housed in his belly that he filed a lawsuit against Popeyes, accusing them of deceptive business practices and false advertising after driving to several locations, only to be turned away each time.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” a Popeyes spokesperson told Stars and Stripes.

“Popeyes is currently focused on the launch of its new Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. I’ll be sure to keep you posted once I have more information to share.”

Popeyes, why have you forsaken us?

The sandwich, at least in the U.S., will rise again in three days. Let us keep the faith for the woebegone stomachs of overseas personnel.