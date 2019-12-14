The end of the college football regular season is here, and that means one thing: the renewal of the annual Army-Navy rivalry.

After serving as a punchline for jokes of Navy Midshipmen everywhere in the midst of a 14-year losing streak, the Army Black Knights finally beat the Mids in 2016, then followed that victory up with a 14-13 win in 2017, and a 17-10 triumph last year.

Now, with the success of the two programs this year virtually flipped, Navy looks poised to disrupt the winning streak of its service academy nemesis.

Another tilt between the rival programs is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for another Army-Navy football clash.

1. Historic rivalry renewed.

The two service academies will meet for the 120th time on Dec. 14. Once again, the game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite dropping its last three to Army, the Mids lead the overall series 60-52-7.

2. Not an Army strong season.

After finishing with an 11-2 record last year — good for 19th in the final AP poll — Army has sputtered this season to a 5-7 record under head coach Jeff Monken.

Prior to this year, Monken led Army to three straight winning seasons after boasting just one winning campaign from 1997 to 2015.

Despite the down year, Army still holds bragging rights over their rivals from Annapolis.

3. Navy looks to right the ship.

After watching Army’s successes mount in previous seasons, the Midshipmen (9-2) and head coach Ken Niumatalolo are trending up.

A banner win over ranked Southern Methodist University vaulted Navy into the AP Top 25. They enter the game as the No. 23 team in the nation.

4. Navy keys to the game.

Navy maintains a prolific rushing attack, piling up 360.8 yards per game, nearly 80 more per contest than last season. As a team, the Mids have attempted only 94 passes all season, compared to 664 rushes.

Senior Malcolm Perry has been and will be the featured weapon for Navy. Perry has racked up 1,500 rush yards at an impressive 6.3 yards per pop.

Sophomore Jamale Carothers and junior Nelson Smith round out Navy’s top rushers, compiling 637 and 557 yards, respectively.

On the other side of the ball, Navy’s 17th-ranked rush defense could cause problems for an Army offense that relies on a heavy rushing attack.

Keeping the Knights’ offense off the field will be Navy’s best shot at snapping their losing streak to their rivals from West Point.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Navy a 75.6 percent chance at winning.

5. Army keys to the game.

In traditional service academy fashion, neither Army nor Navy offers much for fans of high-flying, pass-heavy offenses.

Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr. has attempted only 75 passes all season, compared to 137 rushes for 706 yards and seven touchdowns. Hopkins is one piece of a three-headed monster employed by Monken, with senior running back Connor Slomka providing 637 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and junior Sandon McCoy rushing for 555 yards and 10 scores.

Army’s rushing attack is ranked second in the nation (behind of No. 1 Navy), piling up 312 yards per game on the ground, a key component in keeping the Black Knights on the field for 33 minutes per contest.

Army’s defense, meanwhile, will have their hands full with Navy’s top-ranked ground attack. The Black Knights’ rushing defense has slipped significantly since last year, giving up 144.1 yards per game after holding opponents to just 106.5 per game last season.

6. How to tune in for the fun.

CBS will once again be the home of the matchup, with kick-off set for 3 p.m. EST.

The network has played host to the annual rivalry game since 1996 and is signed through 2028.

Pregame festivities will start hours before kick-off, with popular national shows like ESPN’s College Gameday set to join for the sixth straight year.

7. City of Brotherly Love.