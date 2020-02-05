Woman charged with trespassing at CIA, asking for ‘Agent Penis’ arrested once again

A woman is back in the news months after she was first arrested for trespassing at CIA headquarters and repeatedly asking to speak with “Agent Penis.”

Jennifer G. Hernandez was taken into custody last week after it was discovered she violated conditions of her pretrial release, WTOP reported.

The 58-year-old was charged last May with a trespassing misdemeanor and told to stay away from government facilities. But while free on her own recognizance, Hernandez reportedly made yet another trip to the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

While released, she reportedly also visited the Washington-area home of former President Barack Obama on at least one occasion.

“You shouldn’t be going to places like the CIA and the Obamas’ house," Judge John Anderson told the persistent Hernandez at a November 2019 hearing, according to the WTOP report. "You have to fight the callings, and you just can’t go back there.”

“I won’t go back there,” Hernandez responded. “Tell me what to do, and I will abide by the law.”

Despite her assurance, Hernandez was taken into custody Dec. 9 by Secret Service personnel and charged with unlawful entry, the report said. The details of that incident remain sealed.

Hernandez visited CIA headquarters for the fifth time just two weeks later, almost eight months to the day after she first sauntered into the office through the main vehicle entrance. Questioned on April 22, Hernandez informed the officer she had arrived for a scheduled meeting with an employment recruiter.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

That claim was quickly debunked and Hernandez was asked to leave, but she remained undeterred. Three more visits on consecutive days — May 1, 2, and 3 — followed.

May 1 yielded a written warning to stay away from the Langley office. On May 2, Hernandez was interviewed by authorities and subsequently dismissed from the premises. Hernandez arrived the following day to request the return of her North Carolina ID card, which had mistakenly been kept in storage the previous day. In a last-ditch attempt to gain access, Hernandez asked to speak with “Agent Penis.”

One does not simply get a meeting with Agent Penis.

When Hernandez refused to board a bus, police arrested her.

A hearing this week could determine whether Hernandez will be eligible for release prior to her pending trial for trespassing. For now, she’s being detained in Alexandria, Virginia.

Her attorney is reportedly considering entering a not guilty plea using a defense of insanity.