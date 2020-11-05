What’s on your battle playlist?

Bored in the midst of pandemic, I decided it seemed as good a time as any to rewatch “Generation Kill” on HBO.

The miniseries consists of seven episodes based on Rolling Stone reporter Evan Wright’s book about his embed with Marine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Its fourth episode, “Combat Jack,” features a particularly noteworthy scene where, after a series of disheartening events for the unit, the Marines are seen rolling around in Humvees singing Wheatus’ gritty 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag."

Naturally, Twitter seemed a good place to go afterwards to ask what songs military members would add to their greatest battle hits playlist.

Hey #miltwitter - what songs would you put on your ultimate “riding into battle” playlist? + bonus points if you can share stories about the song — Sarah Sicard (@smsicard) October 26, 2020

“My platoon would blast AC/DC “Hells Bells” every time we rolled out the gate,” wrote user @CaptainSquibbs. “We became superstitious about it. Didnt feel right if we played any other song.”

The 70s and 80s rock band AC/DC proved to be a popular choice for respondents, with others chiming in to add some of its greatest hits.

Highway to hell-acdc — Herb cavanaugh (@CavanaughHerb) October 26, 2020

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Other notable mentions include P!nk’s “Raise your Glass,” Judas Priest’s “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin',” Fort Minor’s “Remember the Name" and “The Gift” from the soundtrack of the 1992 classic “The Last of the Mohincans.”

Of course, you can’t forget Barstool Sports’ @UncleChaps addition to this incredibly weird list.

Send In The Clowns by Sinatra. I used to listen to that on my zune while searching for IEDs with my dog. — chaps (@UncleChaps) October 26, 2020

But one song was requested to remain off the list.