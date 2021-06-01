Military Culture

Crayon-eating devil dog is destined to be a Marine

8 hours ago
A dog ate 96 crayons, prompting the question, "Is he destined to be a Marine?"

There are a few things it takes to be United States Marine: strength, honor, courage, and of course, an insatiable appetite for crayons.

So, where should a TikTok user go after sharing a video explaining that her dog had eaten an entire rainbow of Crayola treats? Only one answer exists. Sign him up.

User Dillon Whiteman generated this parody video as a reaction to footage from an unnamed woman whose dog consumed enough wax to leave him as blocked as a beef enchilada MRE.

“Many will hear the calling, few will earn the title. United States Marines.”

Semper fart to this poor devil dog.

Observation Post articles reflect author observations or attempts at humor. Any resemblance to news may be purely coincidental.

