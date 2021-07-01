How to take care of your skin during basic training

With highly-involved skincare routines circulating throughout social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, a poster considering enlisting took a question to Reddit under the headline: “Skin care in Army Basic Training?”

User gydgroesaot, concerned about what might happen to during basic training asked if the face wash, along with a skin care supplement apply every night, could be taken to basic training.

“I don’t care about having pimples but my face gets extremely oily at night and it’s uncomfortable and painful,” he or she wrote.

Respondents had conflicting opinions on the issue surrounding bringing your own toiletries to training.

One user, LegitimateSet0, said personal belongings “are a no go.”

“Unless it’s prescribed you absolutely will not use it. Only things you will have is a toothbrush, deodorant, and shaving stuff. That’s it,” they wrote.

User amber5820 suggested COVID-19 could be the reason they were able to bring their own face wash more recently.

“Everything was different because of it (COVID-19),” amber5820 said. “I was just in BCT not even a year ago. They didn’t confiscate any personal hygiene items that I brought.”

Many users, like 4everpvt, Omdren and IncrediblyInflated, criticized the question. Users complained that the original poster should reconsider enlisting if they’re worried about a skin care routine.

Per an article from Military One Source, toiletries you’re allowed to bring to basic training include “a toothbrush with a case, hairbrush or comb, one washcloth and towel, antiperspirant, shower shoes, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, soap and a soap case, a disposable razor and shaving cream.”

Prohibited items, according to Military One Source, include “nonprescription drugs, generally medications not prescribed to you by the military.” The article suggests asking your recruiter if you have concerns about medications or toiletries.

“Honestly just bring it with you and if they throw it out, they throw it out,” said Reddit user, Professional_Ad7110, adding that they went into basic training with a lot of acne but came out with clear skin due to constant sweating and showering every night.