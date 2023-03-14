Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds” is no doubt among the best films when it comes to laying waste to Nazis. The upcoming “Sisu,” on the other hand, appears poised to take things to the next level as the “John Wick” of World War II.

The film’s red band (NSFW) trailer begins with an elderly prospector digging in a desolate Finnish wasteland in 1944.

He strikes gold — big time — but must travel 563 miles on horseback to make it to the closest bank and deposit his spoils. Along the way, the man and his dog encounter a convoy of Nazis who attempt to, according to the clip, “f*** him up.”

Things unravel quickly for the Germans, however, when the man puts a knife clean through one Nazi’s head.

It turns out this is no ordinary prospector, but a ex-Finnish commando who lost everything in the war and “became a one man death squad.”

“Sisu is a unique Finnish concept,” according to Finlandia University. “It is a Finnish term that can be roughly translated into English as strength of will, determination, perseverance, and acting rationally in the face of adversity.”

Essentially, the Nordic Baba Yaga — dog best friend included.

Released in Finland in 2022, the movie will premiere in the U.S. on April 28.

