Nearly every person who has ever had the honor of serving in the U.S. military knows that when a situation goes entirely sideways, it’s “FUBAR.”

One film industry note that might be seen as “f—d up beyond all recognition” is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has never starred in a TV show during his 54-year acting career ... until now.

At 75 years old, the former body building champion, “Terminator” star and California governor has produced and starred in an upcoming Netflix series called “FUBAR,” a story about a CIA agent on the verge of retirement until one last mission pulls him back in.

The trailer is everything we could have wanted.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies,’” Schwarzenegger said in the Netflix first look. “Well, here it is.”

In “FUBAR,” Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, whose final mission before he rides off into the sunset to win his ex-wife back entails rescuing a fellow CIA operative who happens to be his daughter — played by Monica Barbaro (”Top Gun: Maverick”).

Much like the aforementioned 1994 action comedy, the series will test family dynamics as carefully held secrets become comically exposed through life and death situations. But unlike the movie, fans will get to enjoy a significantly longer story.

“‘FUBAR’ will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours,” Schwarzenegger joked. “You get a whole season.”

“FUBAR” arrives on Netflix on May 25.

