Amid the military mini-season finale of “Chopped: Military Salute,” a spinoff of Food Network’s classic high-pressure competition show, one competitor likely felt right at home working against the clock.

The Army’s representative in the finale, Sgt 1st. Class Brian Colvin, sported a prominent reminder of his previous job — a headband adorned with the Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal badge, which is awarded to troops who have spent nearly 10 years in a bomb disposal role. Army Times was unable to obtain details of Colvin’s career before this article’s publication deadline.

Colvin and three counterparts from the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps each deployed explosive flavors to win branch-specific competitions that qualified them for Tuesday’s final round. The four active duty chefs, who all currently serve as culinary instructors or enlisted aides to senior leaders, competed as a team against individual current and former Chopped judges.

Competitors on Chopped craft improvised exquisite dishes against a running clock from a basket of surprise ingredients.

Their first mission was the appetizer round against celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, using a mishmash of supplies that included a flag-shaped cake topped with fruit. Freitag defeated the troops after throwing together a spring duck with strawberry glaze served with crispy baby artichokes atop a potato and yampee purée.

However, the service members prevailed in the main course of surf and turf, go figure. They also had a lucky break when their opponent, Chef Eric Adjepong, suffered a set back after his cooking station blew up (perhaps because he isn’t a bomb technician) and caught fire, distracting him just enough that his durian mochi became “a little bit gelatinous and melted,” the judges said.

The desert round against Tiffani Faison, an Army brat and long-time Chopped judge, was little more than mop-up duty for the “military task force,” as the judges kept calling them. The chaotic conclusion’s ingredients included apple pie with ice cream, starfruit, powdered eggs and hot dogs.

Colvin described the powdered eggs as “an Army favorite.” We at the Military Times Observation Post believe that all Americans are entitled to express their own opinions — members of our staff have fought to protect this very freedom. We also want to express our opinion: Colvin’s opinion on powdered eggs is bad and wrong.

First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance during the finale, inviting the military chefs to cook for her family over the upcoming July 4 holiday.

But she didn’t eat any of the powdered egg-based dishes.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army. He focuses on investigations, personnel concerns and military justice. Davis, also a Guard veteran, was a finalist in the 2023 Livingston Awards for his work with The Texas Tribune investigating the National Guard's border missions. He studied history at Vanderbilt and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Share: