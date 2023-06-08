Every once in a while, a show comes along that makes viewers want to linger on the couch with a pizza and binge-watch an entire season.

This summer, that honor may very well go to “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Running on Paramount+, the CIA thriller helmed by Taylor Sheridan (”Yellowstone”) gets its name from the Lioness Program, an initiative in which the Marine Corps assigned women to combat units in Iraq and Afghanistan to search potential female insurgents while remaining culturally sensitive to local belief systems that prohibit unknown men from touching women.

The show, which includes a star-studded cast — Zoe Saldaña, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Laysla De Oliveira — “follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror,” according to Paramount+.

“The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

The show’s trailer, which dropped on June 8, is packed with everything from drone strikes to gun fights and vehicle explosions. Between the proven director and cast, this should be one to watch.

“Special Ops: Lioness” debuts on Paramount+ on July 23.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

