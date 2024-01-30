The first official trailer for director Guy Ritchie’s action-packed World War II film, the “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” has arrived.

Based on author Damien Lewis’ book of the same name, the movie recounts the origins of British special forces — stood up at the direction of Winston Churchill — as a clandestine military banditi assembled as the Special Operations Executive, or SOE. Using “ungentlemanly” methods, the group’s mission is to turn the tide of the war.

Judging by the trailer, the film resembles a heist movie layered with all the quirks familiar to fans of Guy Ritchie’s films. The irreverent killing of Nazis using unconventional — if not gruesome — tactics also feels somewhat similar to “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” though the choreography of action scenes may not be as elaborate.

The film stars Henry Cavill (”Man of Steel”) as the band’s leader, Gus March-Phillipps. Alan Ritchson (“Reacher”) and Eiza González (“Baby Driver”) co-star, with Jerry Bruckheimer (“Top Gun”) producing.

“The “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” hits theaters on April 19.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.