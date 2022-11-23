The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world.

For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.

One side of the helmet “features individually hand-crafted paintings of the iconic photo of McCandless untethered with the Earth in the background,” according to a Navy press release.

Dividing the helmet’s hemispheres is the astronaut pin as a stripe from front to back. The other side of the helmet features the NASA logo set atop the moon.

Additionally, “the white uniform with red stripes and the American flag mimic markings on the NASA spacewalk suit,” the release said.

Each player’s cleats will be white, like moon boots, with added flecks of white to represent the stars among which they tread.

The seafaring service academy, in partnership with Under Armour, also made particular use of the “Helvetica” font, which has been synonymous with NASA design for decades.

Whether the uniform will bring Navy’s scoring to infinity and beyond remains to be seen.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

