Did you opt in to the Blended Retirement System in 2018? Or did you join the military since January, 2018? If you participate in the BRS, would you like to volunteer to have your investments reviewed for free, including your Thrift Savings Plan?
Military Times will hook you up with a financial adviser for a feature story that will publish in December.
If you are interested in participating, contact senior reporter Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com. Provide your name, rank, branch of service, and years of service.
