JACKSON, Miss. — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi businessman has been indicted in one of the nation’s largest health care fraud investigations.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced that 52-year-old Wade Ashley Walters of Hattiesburg is charged for his alleged role in a scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions.

Prosecutors say the fraud led to TRICARE and other health care benefit programs reimbursing various companies more than $510 million.

The scheme targeted people insured by TRICARE, which covers military members, their families, retirees and some National Guard members and reservists.

Tricare cases part of nation's largest-ever health care fraud sweep Justice Department officials have charged at least four people in connection with schemes to defraud Tricare as part of a larger fraud “takedown” that resulted in charges against 412 people involving $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars.

Authorities said Walters co-owned pharmacies and pharmaceutical marketing firms.