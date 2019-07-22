“Now all that’s left is finding a new deputy defense secretary, an Air Force Secretary, an Army secretary…”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about Defense Secretary nominee Mark Esper’s confirmation hearing, which was smooth sailing save for a shouting match with presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The pair break down what that confrontation means for Esper’s future and what his likely confirmation means for Pentagon leadership vacancies. They also talk about Turkey’s fight with the White House over the F-35 after their purchase of Russian air defense systems.

The reporters also use their in-depth military knowledge to plan out the soundtrack for the Top Gun sequel.