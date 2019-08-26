“OK, maybe I have a problem with war crimes on this team."

For the next few Defense Nerds Podcast episodes, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould take a break from the normal news format for a bit of summer nonsense: fantasy drafts on military topics.

Up this week, the hosts name their picks for a new Joint Chiefs of Staff made up of characters from popular television shows. They’re joined by Defense News Senior Pentagon Correspondent Aaron Mehta, who goes heavy on space experience for his team. Joe takes some deep-cut intellectuals while Leo ignores his team’s obvious human rights issues.

Joe’s Team: Ben Sisko (Deep Space Nine), Percy Fitzwallace (West Wing), Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock), Dick Winter (Band of Brothers)

Leo’s team: Jack Bauer (24), The Night King (Game of Thrones), Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek), Mitch Buchannon (Baywatch)