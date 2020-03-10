Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 9: Dr. Rajeev Ramchand

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About Today’s Guest:

Rajeev Ramchand, is the inaugural Craig Newmark Fellow at the Bob Woodruff Foundation. He comes to the foundation after serving as senior vice president for research at the Cohen Veterans Network where he established the organization’s research agenda and laid the foundation for conducting research within the network.

Prior to CVN, he worked for 12 years as a behavioral scientist at the Rand Corporation. At Rand, he conducted research on an array of topics including military and veteran mental health, military and veteran caregivers, adolescent delinquency, the impact of disasters on community health, and violent extremism. He has also conducted many studies on suicide and suicide prevention in military, veteran, and civilian populations. This includes epidemiologic studies on risk factors for suicide, evaluations of suicide prevention programs, environmental scans of organizational responses to suicides, and has developed tools to help organizations to evaluate their own programs. While at Rand, he received two Rand Gold Medal Awards for his research on suicide prevention and one Presidential Award, Rand’s highest honor, for his work on military and veteran caregivers.

Ramchand has authored nearly 100 peer-reviewed publications. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Justice, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and private foundations. He has been interviewed by and published op-eds in various media outlets and has provided expert testimony before the United States Congress and California State Senate.

Ramchand received his B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago and his Ph.D. in psychiatric epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Bob Woodruff Foundation

Research articles published by Dr. Ramchand

Join our Facebook Group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Beyond the Military: A Leader's Handbook for Warrior Reintegration

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

