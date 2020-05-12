Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 18: Psych Hub’s Keita Franklin

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Dr. Keita Franklin is Psych Hub’s chief clinical officer. In this capacity, she oversees the development and production of all clinical content for Psych Hub’s ever-expanding repository of educational videos and informational materials. A nationally recognized expert, Franklin, ensures all clinical content is on the cutting edge of the intersection between health care and information technology. Key to Psych Hub’s goal of revolutionizing how mental health care education and training is delivered, Franklin leads the Psych Hub clinical team, ensuring all products are evidence-based and trauma-informed.

Before joining Psych Hub, Franklin served as a senior executive at the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Department of Defense. In these roles, Franklin served as the principal adviser for all matters on suicide prevention, and she is widely credited with leading a transformative, enterprise-wide shift from a crisis intervention posture to one focused on continuous surveillance and early prevention. Franklin was also responsible for leading a team of experts in advancing evidence-based prevention practices for over 20 million veterans and reaching them wherever they live, work, thrive, and receive care. Franklin has been frequently asked to testify before committees in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and led numerous roundtable discussions with members of Congress. While serving as a senior executive within the Department of Defense, she was responsible for suicide prevention policy, programs, and oversight.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Psych Hub

Join our Facebook group:

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.