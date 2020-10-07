Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 37: Peter Gutierrez, psychiatry professor and researcher

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Peter M. Gutierrez, is a licensed clinical psychologist at the VA VISN 19 Mental Illness Research Education Clinical Center (MIRECC). Gutierrez’s clinical training was in child and adolescent psychology, with an emphasis on serious psychopathology and suicide. He is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He has been studying suicide, focusing on screening, assessment, and intervention for over 20 years.

Gutierrez is a past-president of the American Association of Suicidology. He was the 2005 recipient of the AAS Shneidman Award for outstanding contributions in research in suicidology and the 2014 recipient of the Roger J. Tierney Award for Service. He is an associate editor for the journal Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior, a consulting editor for Archives of Suicide Research, and regularly reviews for other psychology, psychiatry, and specialty journals. Gutierrez is a member of the MIRECC psychology fellowship training committee, provides supervision and mentoring for psychology pre-doctoral interns, and MIRECC psychology fellows. He has provided numerous VA trainings and conference presentations on issues related to clinical care of veterans at high risk of suicide, the interplay of TBI, PTSD and suicide, and related topics.

Gutierrez is co-director, with Dr. Thomas Joiner at Florida State University, of the DoD-funded Military Suicide Research Consortium. Gutierrez and Joiner are joint recipients of the 2018 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Academia) Award and the American Psychological Association (APA) Division 19 Society of Military Psychology’s 2018 Charles C. Gersoni Military Psychology Award.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Rocky Mountain MIRECC Home Page

